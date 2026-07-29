Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Analysts on Wall Street project that Ameren (AEE) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 6.9% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.4 billion, increasing 8.3% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Ameren metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'External revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' to come in at $168.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Gas Revenues- Ameren Illinois Natural Gas' reaching $168.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.6% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution- Total' will likely reach $585.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Electric Revenues- Ameren Missouri- Total' to reach $1.44 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +9.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Income- Ameren Missouri' stands at $254.82 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $181.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Ameren shares have recorded returns of -0.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), AEE will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ameren Corporation (AEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.