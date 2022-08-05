Ameren (AEE) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Ameren Corporation’s AEE second-quarter 2022 earnings of 80 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 81 cents by 1.2%. The reported figure was flat year over year.

The year-over-year bottom-line was driven by increased infrastructure investments made across all business segments backed by solid execution of the company's strategy, which was offset by increased operations and maintenance as well as interest expenses.

Total Revenues

Total revenues came in at $1,726 million in the reported quarter, which improved 17.3% year over year due to higher electric and natural gas revenues. Revenues also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,530.4 million by 12.8%.

Highlights of the Release

Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes rose 4.6% to 17,543 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) compared with 16,779 million kWh witnessed in the year-ago quarter. Gas volumes remained unchanged at 35 million dekatherms.

Total operating expenses were $1,417 million, up 19.5% year over year.

The company’s interest expenses in the second quarter were $126 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $96 million.

Segment Results

The Ameren Missouri segment reported earnings of $100 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $111 million recorded in the year-ago period.



The year-over-year decline was on account of higher other operations and maintenance expenses as well as interest expenses.



The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported earnings of $51 million for the second quarter of 2022 compared with $41 million registered in the year-ago period.



The year-over-year improvement was driven by increased earnings on infrastructure investments and a higher allowed return on equity based on a higher expected average 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield in 2022 compared with 2021.



The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment generated earnings of $6 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $8 million in the year-ago period.



This year-over-year deterioration was on account of higher other operations and maintenance expenses.



The Ameren Transmission segment reported earnings of $63 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared with $55 million in the prior year. The improvement can be attributed to higher earnings from infrastructure investments.

Financial Condition

Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $7 million as of Jun 30, 2022 compared with $8 million registered at the 2021-end.

As of Jun 30, 2022, the long-term debt totaled $12,985 million compared with $12,562 million as of Dec 31, 2021.

During the first six months of 2022, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to $872 million compared with $436 million generated in the prior-year period.

Guidance

Ameren reaffirmed its 2022 guidance. AEE still expects to generate earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $3.95-$4.15. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.08 per share, higher than the midpoint of the guidance range.

Zacks Rank

Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Other Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 75 cents by 8%. The bottom line was also up 14.1% from the prior-year quarter.

For the second quarter, NextEra’s operating revenues were $5,183 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,681 million by 8.8%. However, NEE’s top line improved 31.9% year over year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported second-quarter 2022 operating EPS of $1.20, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.18 by 1.7%. The bottom line also improved 1.7% from $1.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

American Electric’s second-quarter revenues of $4,593.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4,191.2 million by 9.6%. AEP expects 2022 operating earnings in the range of $4.87-$5.07 per share.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted EPS of 53 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 44 cents by 20.5%. However, the reported figure declined 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy had cash and cash equivalents of $77 million as of Jun 30, 2022, down from $452 million at the end of 2021. CMS expects 2022 adjusted earnings in the range of $2.85-$2.89 per share.

