Is Ameren (AEE) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Utilities stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Ameren (AEE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Utilities peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Ameren is one of 105 companies in the Utilities group. The Utilities group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Ameren is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEE's full-year earnings has moved 0.7% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, AEE has gained about 20.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Utilities group have gained about 17.3% on average. This shows that Ameren is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY) is another Utilities stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 24.3%.

For Deutsche Telekom AG, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Ameren belongs to the Utility - Electric Power industry, which includes 60 individual stocks and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 20.5% so far this year, so AEE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Deutsche Telekom AG falls under the Diversified Communication Services industry. Currently, this industry has 13 stocks and is ranked #104. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.9%.

Investors with an interest in Utilities stocks should continue to track Ameren and Deutsche Telekom AG. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

