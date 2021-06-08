AMERCO's (NASDAQ:UHAL) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 9.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). But if you pay close attention, you might find that its key financial indicators look quite decent, which could mean that the stock could potentially rise in the long-term given how markets usually reward more resilient long-term fundamentals. Particularly, we will be paying attention to AMERCO's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for AMERCO is:

13% = US$611m ÷ US$4.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.13 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of AMERCO's Earnings Growth And 13% ROE

At first glance, AMERCO seems to have a decent ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 13%. Despite this, AMERCO's five year net income growth was quite flat over the past five years. We reckon that there could be some other factors at play here that's limiting the company's growth. These include low earnings retention or poor allocation of capital.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that AMERCO's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 3.9% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

NasdaqGS:UHAL Past Earnings Growth June 8th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if AMERCO is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is AMERCO Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

Overall, we feel that AMERCO certainly does have some positive factors to consider. However, given the high ROE and high profit retention, we would expect the company to be delivering strong earnings growth, but that isn't the case here. This suggests that there might be some external threat to the business, that's hampering its growth. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. You can do your own research on AMERCO and see how it has performed in the past by looking at this FREE detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

