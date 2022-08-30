AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) insiders who sold US$11m worth of stock earlier this year are probably glad they did so as market cap slides to US$11b

Insiders at AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) sold US$11m worth of stock at an average price of US$721 a share over the past year, making the most of their investment. The company’s market cap plunged by US$465m after price dropped by 4.2% last week but insiders were able to limit their loss to an extent.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AMERCO

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Chairman of the Board Edward Shoen for US$11m worth of shares, at about US$721 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$544). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Notably Edward Shoen was also the biggest seller.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 14.95k shares for US$11m. But they sold 15.00k shares for US$11m. All up, insiders sold more shares in AMERCO than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:UHAL Insider Trading Volume August 30th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders At AMERCO Have Bought Stock Recently

It's good to see that AMERCO insiders have made notable investments in the company's shares. Specifically, Independent Director Karl Schmidt bought US$94k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership Of AMERCO

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that AMERCO insiders own 6.7% of the company, worth about US$719m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AMERCO Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. But we can't say the same for the transactions over the last 12 months. The recent buying by an insider , along with high insider ownership, suggest that AMERCO insiders are fairly aligned, and optimistic. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AMERCO. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for AMERCO you should know about.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.