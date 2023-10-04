Amerco (FRA:AUK) Price Target Increased by 5.46% to 67.38

The average one-year price target for Amerco (FRA:AUK) has been revised to 67.38 / share. This is an increase of 5.46% from the prior estimate of 63.89 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 66.72 to a high of 69.36 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.76% from the latest reported closing price of 50.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 633 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerco. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUK is 0.25%, an increase of 15.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.65% to 73,521K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yacktman Asset Management holds 6,911K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,797K shares, representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUK by 4.73% over the last quarter.

Abrams Capital Management holds 3,663K shares representing 1.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,478K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,573K shares, representing a decrease of 2.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUK by 9.22% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,040K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,006K shares, representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUK by 8.84% over the last quarter.

YACKX - AMG Yacktman Fund Class I holds 2,970K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

