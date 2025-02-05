AMERCO Earnings Results: $UHAL Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERCO ($UHAL) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, missing estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $1,388,560,000, beating estimates of $1,380,838,260 by $7,721,740.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $UHAL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AMERCO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 101 institutional investors add shares of AMERCO stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 224,036 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $17,358,309
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 92,083 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,134,590
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 73,021 shares (-67.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,657,667
- SOUTHPOINT CAPITAL ADVISORS LP added 70,000 shares (+13.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,423,600
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 69,653 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $5,396,714
- SCHARF INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 68,605 shares (-9.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,739,919
- YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP removed 62,967 shares (-14.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,350,390
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.