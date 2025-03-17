Amerant Bank Appoints Jeffrey K. Tischler as SEVP and Chief Credit Officer

Amerant Bank appoints Jeffrey K. Tischler as SEVP, Chief Credit Officer, enhancing credit quality and risk management.

Amerant Bank has appointed Jeffrey K. Tischler as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer, responsible for overseeing the bank's Credit Services, Portfolio Management, and Credit Risk functions. In this role, Tischler will ensure strong credit quality and regulatory compliance while being a key member of the Executive Management Committee. With over 20 years of banking experience, including his previous position as Chief Credit Officer at City National Bank, Tischler brings significant expertise in credit adjudication and risk management. He expressed his enthusiasm for joining Amerant and contributing to its commitment to prudent credit management and strategic growth. Amerant Bank, a prominent financial institution in Florida, has been serving the community for over 40 years and is recognized as a Most Loved Workplace® for several consecutive years.

Potential Positives

The appointment of Jeffrey K. Tischler as SEVP, Chief Credit Officer demonstrates Amerant Bank's commitment to enhancing its credit and risk management capabilities.

Tischler brings over 20 years of extensive experience in banking and credit risk management, which can contribute significantly to the bank's strategic growth agenda.

Potential Negatives

The appointment of a new Chief Credit Officer may signal potential instability or previous issues in credit management that necessitated a change in leadership.

Despite his qualifications, the reliance on an external candidate like Tischler could indicate a lack of internal talent development within the organization.

There's a risk that stakeholders may question the bank's existing credit management practices if a new high-level position is introduced to oversee them.

FAQ

Who has been appointed as Chief Credit Officer at Amerant Bank?

Jeffrey K. Tischler has been appointed as SEVP, Chief Credit Officer at Amerant Bank.

What are Tischler's roles at Amerant Bank?

Tischler will oversee Credit Services, Portfolio Management, and Credit Risk functions at Amerant Bank.

What experience does Tischler bring to Amerant Bank?

Tischler has over 20 years of experience in banking and credit risk management from leading banks.

How will Tischler contribute to Amerant's growth strategy?

He will enhance credit and risk management capabilities to support the bank's strategic growth agenda.

What is Amerant Bank known for?

Amerant Bank is known as Florida's bank of choice, serving clients for over 40 years with a community focus.

MIAMI, FL, March 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence across South Florida, is pleased to announce the appointment of



Jeffrey K. Tischler



as



SEVP, Chief Credit Officer



. In this role, Tischler will oversee the bank’s Credit Services, Portfolio Management, and Credit Risk functions, ensuring strong credit quality, regulatory compliance, and strategic risk management. He will also serve as a key member of Amerant’s Executive Management Committee.





“We are excited to welcome Jeff to Amerant Bank as his addition to our team will strengthen our credit and risk management capabilities, said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO of Amerant Bank. “His extensive expertise in credit and portfolio management will be instrumental in our achieving our strategic growth agenda in a prudent and profitable manner.”





Tischler brings over 20 years of experience in banking and credit risk management. Prior to joining Amerant, he served as the Chief Credit Officer at City National Bank in Los Angeles, CA, where he led credit oversight and credit risk management functions. He has also held senior leadership roles at Fifth Third Bank, including Credit Risk Executive, Head of Wholesale Excellence, and relationship management functions, including Senior Commercial Banker – Detroit Region. In addition to his Banking roles, Tischler has also held positions in investment management and consulting. His expertise spans credit adjudication, portfolio oversight, and commercial banking strategy.





“I am honored to join Amerant and contribute to the bank’s strong tradition of prudent credit management and client-focused banking,” said Tischler. “I look forward to working with the talented team at Amerant to drive strategic growth while maintaining the highest standards of credit quality and risk management.”





Tischler earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Eastern Michigan University. He has also been actively involved in the community, serving on the Board of Trustees for Camp Tamarack and Jewish Vocational Services in Detroit.





###







About Amerant Bank









Amerant Bank



, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries



Amerant Investments



and



Amerant Mortgage



. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the



Amerant Newsroom



.







