Amerant Bank Appoints Elliot Shafer as SVP, Head of Business Development

Amerant Bank has appointed Elliot Shafer as Senior Vice President and Head of Business Development to enhance its growth strategy across South Florida. Shafer will focus on identifying and pursuing new business opportunities that align with the bank's strategic goals, while also expanding its market presence through partnership development and cross-selling initiatives. With extensive experience in commercial and business banking, including his previous role as Market Director at Huntington National Bank, Shafer is expected to strengthen Amerant's community influence and client relationships. Amerant Bank, which has been serving the Florida community for over 40 years, is recognized for its commitment to customer engagement and community support.

Potential Positives

Amerant Bank has appointed Elliot Shafer as SVP, Head of Business Development, indicating the company's commitment to strategic growth and opportunity identification.

Shafer's extensive experience in business development and previous leadership roles in commercial banking is expected to enhance Amerant's market presence and client relationships.

This appointment aligns with Amerant Bank’s goal to expand its market presence and promote cross-selling activities, potentially leading to increased revenue streams.

The company's recognition as a Most Loved Workplace® in recent years highlights its positive workplace culture, which can attract top talent and bolster overall performance.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of a new SVP position may signal a lack of current leadership effectiveness in business development, suggesting a potential organizational weakness that needs to be addressed.

There is no mention of specific strategies or measurable goals that will be targeted under Elliot Shafer's leadership, which raises questions about the clarity and direction of the bank's growth initiatives.

The press release lacks details about how Shafer's appointment will specifically address current market challenges, potentially indicating a reactive rather than proactive approach to business development.

FAQ

Who is the new SVP, Head of Business Development at Amerant Bank?

Elliot Shafer has been appointed as the SVP, Head of Business Development at Amerant Bank.

What are Elliot Shafer's responsibilities at Amerant Bank?

Shafer will identify, evaluate, and pursue business opportunities to support Amerant's growth and strategic objectives.

What previous experience does Elliot Shafer bring to Amerant Bank?

Shafer has extensive experience in commercial and business banking, having previously served as SVP at Huntington National Bank.

How will Shafer contribute to Amerant Bank’s community presence?

He will lead initiatives for market expansion, develop key partnerships, and enhance cross-selling activities across all areas of the bank.

What is Amerant Bank known for?

Amerant Bank is known for its strong community ties, exceptional client relationships, and recognition as a Most Loved Workplace®.

$AMTB Insider Trading Activity

$AMTB insiders have traded $AMTB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD A. LEVINE (See remarks) sold 3,628 shares for an estimated $83,580

$AMTB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 63 institutional investors add shares of $AMTB stock to their portfolio, and 63 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MIAMI, FL, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerant Bank, Florida’s bank of choice with a growing presence across South Florida, has named



Elliot Shafer



as



SVP,





Head of Business Development



. In this key role, Shafer will support Amerant’s growth by identifying, evaluating, and pursuing business opportunities that align with Amerant’s strategic objectives across all lines of business.





“We are excited to welcome Elliot to the team,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO. “His extensive experience in business development makes him an excellent fit for this role. I am confident that his leadership will help us achieve our strategic objectives and deliver exceptional value to our clients.”





As Head of Business Development, Shafer will lead initiatives to expand Amerant Bank’s market presence in Florida. This includes developing networks, establishing and nurturing key partnerships, and promoting cross-selling activities across all areas of the bank. He will play a critical role in enhancing Amerant’s influence and impact across our communities.





“I am thrilled to join the Amerant Bank team and contribute to the bank’s continued growth and success,” said Shafer. “Amerant has a strong reputation for building meaningful relationships with its customers, and I look forward to developing new opportunities and partnerships that will strengthen the bank’s position in the market.”





Shafer is a graduate of Wayne State University's Mike Ilitch School of Business. He brings a wealth of experience in commercial and business banking to Amerant. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, Market Director at Huntington National Bank. Prior to that, he held middle market leadership roles for TCF Bank and its predecessor companies.





About Amerant Bank









Amerant Bank



, N.A., is Florida’s bank of choice and the main subsidiary of Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: AMTB). With a presence across South Florida and Tampa, FL, the bank has been serving clients for over 40 years and comprises subsidiaries



Amerant Investments



and



Amerant Mortgage



. Rooted in the communities it serves, Amerant supports numerous non-profit and community organizations. In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the Company was certified as a Most Loved Workplace® by Best Practice Institute. For news and updates, visit the



Amerant Newsroom



