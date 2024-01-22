Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) will report quarterly earnings of $0.46 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 15%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $91.52 million, exhibiting a decline of 14.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Amerant Bancorp Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net interest margin' will reach 3.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Efficiency Ratio' will likely reach 66.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 58.4%.

Analysts expect 'Average Interest Earning Assets' to come in at $8.84 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.24 billion.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Non-Performing Loans' will reach $33.89 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $37.60 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Total Non-Performing Assets' at $51.73 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $37.60 million.

Analysts forecast 'Noninterest income' to reach $15.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $24.37 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net interest income' should arrive at $77.02 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $82.18 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc. have experienced a change of -6.3% in the past month compared to the +1.6% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), AMTB is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.

