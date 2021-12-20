Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AMTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.63, the dividend yield is .17%.
The previous trading day's last sale of AMTB was $35.63, representing a -2.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.72 and a 161.42% increase over the 52 week low of $13.63.
AMTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AMTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports AMTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1811.11%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amtb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryAMTB
Explore DividendsExplore
Most Popular
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 15, 2021
- AT&T Inc. (T) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 07, 2021
- Apple Inc. (AAPL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2021
- Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021