Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 21, 2021

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 21, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased AMTB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $35.63, the dividend yield is .17%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AMTB was $35.63, representing a -2.97% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.72 and a 161.42% increase over the 52 week low of $13.63.

AMTB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). AMTB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.45. Zacks Investment Research reports AMTB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1811.11%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the amtb Dividend History page.

