Amerant Bancorp Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $2.70 million, or $0.07 per share. This compares with $16.88 million, or $0.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amerant Bancorp Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $21.67 million or $0.53 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.8% to $112.17 million from $111.32 million last year.

Amerant Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.70 Mln. vs. $16.88 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.07 vs. $0.40 last year. -Revenue: $112.17 Mln vs. $111.32 Mln last year.

