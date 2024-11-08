Amerant Bancorp completes sale of Texas operations to MidFirst Bank

Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Amerant Bank, N.A., completed the sale of its banking operations and six branches in the Houston, Texas metropolitan area to MidFirst Bank, based in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The previously announced transaction closed on November 8, 2024 and included approximately $573.9M of deposits and $479.2M in loans. “We are pleased to announce the successful completion of the sale of our Houston banking operations to MidFirst Bank,” said Jerry Plush, Chairman and CEO. “This strategic decision allows us to focus on accelerating growth in our core markets in Florida as we execute on our expansion plans in both the south Florida and greater Tampa markets. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and shareholders as we continue to work toward achieving our goal of being the bank of choice in the markets we serve.”

