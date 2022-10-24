Amerant Bancorp Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AMTB

In trading on Monday, shares of Amerant Bancorp Inc (Symbol: AMTB) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.21, changing hands as high as $29.62 per share. Amerant Bancorp Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AMTB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AMTB's low point in its 52 week range is $24.41 per share, with $36.72 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.51.

