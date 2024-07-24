Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Amerant Bancorp Inc. (AMTB) reported $98.78 million in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 10.6%. EPS of $0.28 for the same period compares to $0.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +5.99% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.19 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.35, the EPS surprise was -20.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Amerant Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Net charge-offs / Average total loans held for investment : 1.1% versus 0.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.1% versus 0.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Efficiency Ratio : 74.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 72.3%.

: 74.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 72.3%. Net interest margin : 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 3.6% compared to the 3.5% average estimate based on three analysts. Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets : $8.97 billion compared to the $8.97 billion average estimate based on two analysts.

: $8.97 billion compared to the $8.97 billion average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Performing Loans : $100.95 million compared to the $33.48 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $100.95 million compared to the $33.48 million average estimate based on two analysts. Total Non-Performing Assets : $121.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.32 million.

: $121.13 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $53.32 million. Noninterest income : $19.42 million compared to the $15.07 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $19.42 million compared to the $15.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. Net interest income: $79.36 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $78.13 million.

Shares of Amerant Bancorp have returned +27.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Investment Research

