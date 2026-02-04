Amerant Bancorp (AMTB) Price Target Increased by 12.64% to 24.99

The average one-year price target for Amerant Bancorp (NYSE:AMTB) has been revised to $24.99 / share. This is an increase of 12.64% from the prior estimate of $22.18 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 12.16% from the latest reported closing price of $22.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 278 funds or institutions reporting positions in Amerant Bancorp. This is an decrease of 35 owner(s) or 11.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMTB is 0.17%, an increase of 33.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.53% to 32,063K shares. The put/call ratio of AMTB is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,732K shares representing 14.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,713K shares , representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 2.29% over the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners Gp holds 2,316K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Patriot Financial Partners GP II holds 2,316K shares representing 5.71% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,205K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,193K shares , representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 20.42% over the last quarter.

Maltese Capital Management holds 967K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares , representing a decrease of 7.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMTB by 55.89% over the last quarter.

