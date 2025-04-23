AMERANT BAN Earnings Results: $AMTB Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERANT BAN ($AMTB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.24 per share, missing estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The company also reported revenue of $105,430,000, beating estimates of $103,869,660 by $1,560,340.

AMERANT BAN Insider Trading Activity

AMERANT BAN insiders have traded $AMTB stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMTB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOWARD A. LEVINE (See remarks) sold 3,628 shares for an estimated $83,580

AMERANT BAN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 73 institutional investors add shares of AMERANT BAN stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

