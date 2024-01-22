News & Insights

Amer Sports targets up to $8.7 bln valuation in US IPO

January 22, 2024 — 06:56 am EST

Written by Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Amer Sports, the maker of Wilson tennis rackets and Salomon ski boots, said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of up to $8.7 billion in its U.S. initial public offering.

The company said it plans to raise up to $1.8 billion by selling 100 million shares priced between $16 and $18 each.

Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank are the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

