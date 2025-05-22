Amer Sports Stock Skyrockets 59% in a Month: Too Late to Jump In?

Amer Sports, Inc. AS stock has surged 59.4% in a month, significantly outperforming the industry and the S&P 500’s 16% and 10.2% growth, respectively.



As of Wednesday, the stock closed at $37, just below its 52-week high of $38.42 but well above 52-week low of $10.11. The company also outperformed other industry players like American Outdoor Brands, Inc. AOUT, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. ASO and Clarus Corporation CLAR in a month.

AS Stock’s Price Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Technical indicators suggest continued strong performance for AS. The stock trades above its 50-day moving average, signaling robust upward momentum and price stability. This technical strength underscores positive market sentiment and confidence in AS' financial health and prospects.

50-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Favoring AS Stock

Amer Sports is benefiting from robust Arc'teryx growth. Arc’teryx remains Amer’s fastest-growing and most profitable brand, delivering growth across all regions and channels. The brand achieved impressive growth in women's products and footwear, with footwear being its fastest-growing category. High-performing new products like the Norvan LD 4 and Clarkia pants generated exceptional consumer response, with the women’s segment up 38% year over year.



Arc'teryx also focused on upgrading its store footprint rather than rapid expansion, prioritizing larger, premium-format stores and converting partner locations to company-owned for better execution and higher productivity. Community events like the Arc'teryx Academy also helped build brand awareness and customer loyalty.



Salomon continued its breakout performance, especially in footwear, where it is carving a unique niche in the global sneaker market with products that blend technical utility and urban style. Sneakers of Salomon are gaining traction in Asia, Europe and increasingly in the United States, supported by highly successful launches like the XT-WHISPER and Aero Glide 3. The brand also saw growth in soft goods such as apparel and accessories, and the DTC channel remained the fastest-growing sales channel.



Amer Sports’ portfolio of premium, technically advanced brands gives it a unique edge in a fast-growing active lifestyle market. With targeted investments in product innovation, brand storytelling, community engagement and selective retail expansion, the company is positioned for sustainable multi-year growth. Both Arc'teryx and Salomon are seen as breakout opportunities with substantial room to scale globally.



Amer Sports raised its full-year guidance, expecting revenue growth between 15% and 17%, up from the prior estimate of 13-15%. Earnings per share are expected in the range of 67 cents to 72 cents, up from the prior estimate of 64-69 cents.

AS Trading at a Premium

The company is currently valued at a premium compared with the industry’s forward 12-month P/E basis. AS’ forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is 47.67, significantly higher than the industry’s ratio of 32.27 and the S&P 500's ratio of 21.81. Then again, AS is trading at a premium compared with other industry players like American Outdoor Brands, Academy Sports and Outdoors, and Clarus.

AS’ Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings per share has seen upward revisions. In the past seven days, analysts have increased their estimates for the current year by 2.9% to 70 cents per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 48.9%.

End Notes

Amer Sports’ recent surge reflects growing investor confidence in its strong brand portfolio, led by standout performers like Arc'teryx and Salomon. These premium, technically advanced brands are experiencing robust global momentum, driven by high-demand product innovations, effective direct-to-consumer strategies and smart retail expansion. The company’s focus on quality growth, community engagement and operational excellence has positioned it well for long-term success in the booming active lifestyle market. With raised guidance and accelerating brand strength, Amer Sports offers investors a compelling growth story, making it an attractive buy despite the premium valuation. The company currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

