Amer Sports Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (6 Ratings)

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Amer Sports (NYSE:AS), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Amer Sports, revealing an average target of $33.67, a high estimate of $42.00, and a low estimate of $28.00. This current average reflects an increase of 2.03% from the previous average price target of $33.00.

The standing of Amer Sports among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Paul Lejuez |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $30.00|$36.00 | |Brooke Roach |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $28.00|$33.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $40.00|$34.00 | |Jay Sole |UBS |Raises |Buy | $42.00|$37.00 | |Matthew Boss |JP Morgan |Raises |Overweight | $34.00|$33.00 | |Ike Boruchow |Wells Fargo |Raises |Equal-Weight | $28.00|$25.00 |

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Amer Sports. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Amer Sports compared to the broader market.

Amer Sports manages a diverse portfolio of 10 outdoor and action sports brands that collectively generated revenue of $4.4 billion in 2023. Although primarily owned by the Chinese conglomerate Anta Sports, Amer operates with a degree of autonomy. In its rapidly expanding China business, the company is subject to closer oversight, but it manages its operations outside of China with relative independence. In 2023, the firm generates 40% of its revenue from the Americas, 33% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 19% from China, and 7% from Asia-Pacific, excluding China.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Amer Sports's financials over 3M reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 23.2% as of 31 December, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Amer Sports's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Amer Sports's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.34%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Amer Sports's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Amer Sports's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.3, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

