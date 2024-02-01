Amer Sports shares indicated to open flat to up 7.8% in market debut

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Amer Sports AS.N were indicated to open flat to about 7.8% above their initial public offering (IPO) price on Thursday, marking a lukewarm reception for the company behind the world-famous Wilson tennis rackets.

The stock was expected to begin trading between $13 and $14 based on early indications, compared with the IPO price of $13 per share.

(Reporting by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Manya.Saini@thomsonreuters.com;))

