Amer Sports shares indicated to open flat to up 7.8% in market debut

Credit: REUTERS/JASON LEE

February 01, 2024 — 11:13 am EST

Written by Manya Saini and Niket Nishant for Reuters ->

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Shares of Amer Sports AS.N were indicated to open flat to about 7.8% above their initial public offering (IPO) price on Thursday, marking a lukewarm reception for the company behind the world-famous Wilson tennis rackets.

The stock was expected to begin trading between $13 and $14 based on early indications, compared with the IPO price of $13 per share.

