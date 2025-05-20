Markets
Amer Sports Raises FY Outlook; Stock Up

May 20, 2025 — 07:17 am EDT

(RTTNews) - While announcing its first-quarter results, Amer Sports Inc. (AS) said that it raised its outlook for fiscal year 2025.

In Tuesday pre-market, AS was trading at $34.75 up $3.36 or 10.70%.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects results to be break even per share to earnings $0.02 per share, and revenue growth of 16% - 18%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now expects annual earnings per share to be in the range of $0.67 - 0.72 and revenue growth of 15% - 17%. Previously, the company expected annual expects earnings per share to be $0.64 - $0.69 and revenue growth of 13% - 15%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share for fiscal year 2025.

