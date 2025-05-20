Amer Sports Raises FY Outlook; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - While announcing its first-quarter results, Amer Sports Inc. (AS) said that it raised its outlook for fiscal year 2025.

In Tuesday pre-market, AS was trading at $34.75 up $3.36 or 10.70%.

Looking ahead for the second quarter, the company expects results to be break even per share to earnings $0.02 per share, and revenue growth of 16% - 18%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.02 per share for the second quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company now expects annual earnings per share to be in the range of $0.67 - 0.72 and revenue growth of 15% - 17%. Previously, the company expected annual expects earnings per share to be $0.64 - $0.69 and revenue growth of 13% - 15%. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.69 per share for fiscal year 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.