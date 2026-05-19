Amer Sports Q1 Profit Rises, Lifts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Amer Sports, Inc. (AS), on Tuesday reported higher profit for the first quarter as revenue rose.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Amer Sports were up 3.26 percent, changing hands at $34.25, after closing Monday's regular session 0.94 percent higher.

For the first quarter, Net earnings rose 22 percent to $164.6 million or $0.29 per share from $134.6 million or $0.24 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, Net earnings advanced to $218.0 million or $0.38 per share from $148.1 million or $0.27 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA was $432.4 million compared to $299.4 million a year before.

Quarterly revenue increased 32 percent to $1,945.5 million from $1,472.5 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, revenue growth percentage is expected to be between 22 and 24 percent. Fully diluted EPS is anticipated between $0.08 - 0.10.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company raised its guidance, with revenue growth percentage of which is forecasted between 20 — 22 percent compared to 16 - 18 percent last year. Fully diluted EPS is expected between $1.18 - 1.23 compared to $1.10 - 1.15 a year earlier.

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