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Amer Sports Q1 Profit Rises, Lifts FY26 Outlook; Stock Up In Pre-Market

May 19, 2026 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amer Sports, Inc. (AS), on Tuesday reported higher profit for the first quarter as revenue rose.

In pre-market activity on NYSE, shares of Amer Sports were up 3.26 percent, changing hands at $34.25, after closing Monday's regular session 0.94 percent higher.

For the first quarter, Net earnings rose 22 percent to $164.6 million or $0.29 per share from $134.6 million or $0.24 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, Net earnings advanced to $218.0 million or $0.38 per share from $148.1 million or $0.27 per share a year earlier.

Adjusted EBITDA was $432.4 million compared to $299.4 million a year before.

Quarterly revenue increased 32 percent to $1,945.5 million from $1,472.5 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, revenue growth percentage is expected to be between 22 and 24 percent. Fully diluted EPS is anticipated between $0.08 - 0.10.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company raised its guidance, with revenue growth percentage of which is forecasted between 20 — 22 percent compared to 16 - 18 percent last year. Fully diluted EPS is expected between $1.18 - 1.23 compared to $1.10 - 1.15 a year earlier.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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