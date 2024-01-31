Amer Sports prices IPO below range at $13 per share-source

By Echo Wang

NEW YORK, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Amer Sports AS.N, owner of the Arc'teryx, Salomon, and Wilson sports brands, priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $13 per share on Wednesday, below its indicated range of $16 to $18, a person familiar with the matter said.

The Helsinki-based company, which is majority-owned by Chinese firms, will sell more than the 100 million shares it had earmarked for the IPO, the source said. The exact number of shares sold could not be learned.

Amer Sports did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Echo Wang in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.