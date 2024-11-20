Amer Sports price target raised to $26 from $25 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $26 from $25 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. Amer’s Q3 results were “stronger-than-expected across the board,” aside from “what’s now ordinary course conservatism on Arcteryx’s forward quarter,” the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note. The firm has said since the IPO that it expects Arcteryx to drive the stock and doubts Wilson will become a meaningful stock input over the next five years, the analyst added.

