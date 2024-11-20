Amer Sports price target raised to $26 from $19 at JPMorgan

JPMorgan raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $26 from $19 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The firm sees momentum for Arc’teryx and views the company’s outlook as “responsible.”
