AS

Amer Sports price target raised to $24 from $22 at BofA

November 19, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

BofA raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $24 from $22 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after Q3 results beats expectations and FY24 guidance was raised to reflect the recent strength in the business. Following the report, the firm is increasing its FY24 and FY25 EPS forecasts by 4c and 1c to 45c and 60c, respectively, to reflect the Q3 beat and higher sales outlook.

