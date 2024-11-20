Amer Sports price target raised to $24 from $20 at Baird

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $24 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results were better-than-expected reflecting strong brand momentum across Technical Apparel, DTC, and Greater China which drove favorable mix.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on AS:
- Amer Sports price target raised to $20 from $19 at Wells Fargo
- Amer Sports price target raised to $26 from $19 at JPMorgan
- Amer Sports Surpasses Expectations, Updates 2024 Outlook
- Amer Sports Focuses on Diversified Growth Amid Currency Challenges
- Amer Sports price target raised to $24 from $22 at BofA
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.