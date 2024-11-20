Amer Sports price target raised to $24 from $20 at Baird

Baird analyst Jonathan Komp raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $24 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Q3 results were better-than-expected reflecting strong brand momentum across Technical Apparel, DTC, and Greater China which drove favorable mix.

