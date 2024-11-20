Amer Sports price target raised to $23 from $21 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $23 from $21 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said management impressed them with its Q3 performance and confidence in its initial FY25 guidance of low double-digit to mid-teen revenue growth, which should be well above most peers.

