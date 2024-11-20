Amer Sports price target raised to $20 from $19 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $20 from $19 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company delivered a strong Q3 print, with momentum across the portfolio driving upside. Arc/China remain the standouts, while BR/EMEA + U.S. are improving, Wells adds. The firm remains sidelined on valuation.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on AS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.