Amer Sports price target raised to $20 from $19 at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Ike Boruchow raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $20 from $19 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm notes the company delivered a strong Q3 print, with momentum across the portfolio driving upside. Arc/China remain the standouts, while BR/EMEA + U.S. are improving, Wells adds. The firm remains sidelined on valuation.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AS:
- Amer Sports price target raised to $26 from $19 at JPMorgan
- Amer Sports Surpasses Expectations, Updates 2024 Outlook
- Amer Sports Focuses on Diversified Growth Amid Currency Challenges
- Amer Sports price target raised to $24 from $22 at BofA
- Walmart higher, Lowe’s lower after earnings: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.