Amer Sports price target raised to $19 from $15 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $19 from $15 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says it leans “more positive on our Equal-weight rating” exiting the Q3 print, highlighting that Technical Apparel delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of outperformance and that Amer’s two other segments – Outdoor Performance and Ball & Racquet – surpassed Street growth and profitability expectations for the first quarter since the IPO.

