Amer Sports price target raised to $19 from $15 at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Alex Straton raised the firm’s price target on Amer Sports (AS) to $19 from $15 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm says it leans “more positive on our Equal-weight rating” exiting the Q3 print, highlighting that Technical Apparel delivered its fourth consecutive quarter of outperformance and that Amer’s two other segments – Outdoor Performance and Ball & Racquet – surpassed Street growth and profitability expectations for the first quarter since the IPO.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.