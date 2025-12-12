Is Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

The Consumer Discretionary group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amer Sports, Inc. is one of 265 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amer Sports, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AS' full-year earnings has moved 13.8% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AS has returned 40.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 1.9% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Amer Sports, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

H World Group (HTHT) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 45%.

In H World Group's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amer Sports, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 24 individual stocks and currently sits at #99 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.9% this year, meaning that AS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

H World Group, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 16-stock industry is ranked #193. The industry has moved -5.8% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Amer Sports, Inc. and H World Group as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

