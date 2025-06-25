Is Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amer Sports, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amer Sports, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AS' full-year earnings has moved 10.9% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, AS has returned 34.8% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have gained about 8.2% on average. This means that Amer Sports, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Manchester United (MANU) is another Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.9%.

Over the past three months, Manchester United's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 48.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Amer Sports, Inc. is a member of the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #79 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 15.2% so far this year, so AS is performing better in this area.

Manchester United, however, belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +0.2% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Amer Sports, Inc. and Manchester United. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

