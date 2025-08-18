Is Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Amer Sports, Inc. is a member of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group includes 253 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Amer Sports, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AS' full-year earnings has moved 11% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, AS has moved about 38.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have gained an average of 10.1%. As we can see, Amer Sports, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Adtalem Global Education (ATGE). The stock is up 41.8% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education's current year EPS has increased 3.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amer Sports, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #172 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 26.9% so far this year, meaning that AS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Adtalem Global Education belongs to the Schools industry. This 18-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved +5.7% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Amer Sports, Inc. and Adtalem Global Education. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.