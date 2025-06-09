Is Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Amer Sports, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 255 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Amer Sports, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AS' full-year earnings has moved 13.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, AS has returned 34.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Discretionary sector has returned an average of 6.1% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Amer Sports, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY). The stock is up 6.4% year-to-date.

In Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Amer Sports, Inc. belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Products industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #184 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 10.1% so far this year, so AS is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR belongs to the Consumer Products - Discretionary industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #139. The industry has moved -8.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to track Amer Sports, Inc. and Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Colruyt SA Unsponsored ADR (CUYTY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.