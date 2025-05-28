Amer Sports Announces Pricing Of Secondary Offering Of 35 Mln Shares At $37.20/shr

(RTTNews) - Amer Sports Inc. (AS) announced the pricing of a secondary offering of 35 million shares by entities affiliated with FountainVest Partners at a price to the public of $37.20 per share.

The company said it is not selling any ordinary shares in the offering and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. The offering is expected to close on May 30, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering.

