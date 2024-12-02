News & Insights

Stocks
AS

Amer Sports announces offering of 34M ordinary shares

December 02, 2024 — 04:50 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Amer Sports (AS) announced the launch of a public offering of 34M ordinary shares. Amer Sports intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the proposed offering to repay a portion of our outstanding borrowings under our term loan facilities. BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on AS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.