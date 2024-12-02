Amer Sports announces offering of 34M ordinary shares

Amer Sports (AS) announced the launch of a public offering of 34M ordinary shares. Amer Sports intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the proposed offering to repay a portion of our outstanding borrowings under our term loan facilities. BofA Securities and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and UBS Investment Bank are acting as bookrunners for the proposed offering.
