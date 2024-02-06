News & Insights

Amer Sports Announces Launch Of $600 Mln Of Senior Secured Notes Offering Due 2031; Stock Up

February 06, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Sporting equipment company, Amer Sports, Inc. (AS), Tuesday announced that its subsidiary Amer Sports Co. launched a private offering of $600 million of senior secured notes, due 2031.

The proceeds from the offering would be utilized to pay off outstanding debts and other corporate-related purposes.

The company also announced that it was planning to enter into a new loan agreement, under which it would incur term loan facilities of $600 million and 600 million euros and a new revolving credit facility that will initially amount to $710 million.

Currently, Amer Sports is trading at $15.13, up 3.90 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

