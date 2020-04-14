Amer Movil (AMX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Amer Movil (AMX) closed the most recent trading day at $11.27, moving -0.27% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 3.06% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.39%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 3.95%.

Heading into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 4.4% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

AMX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMX to post earnings of $0.27 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 12.9%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $50.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.38% and -3.44%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.05% lower. AMX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, AMX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.06.

Meanwhile, AMX's PEG ratio is currently 0.72. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Wireless Non-US industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

