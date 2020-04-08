Amer Movil (AMX) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Amer Movil (AMX) closed at $11.59, marking a -1.36% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 3.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 3.44%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.58%.

Coming into today, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 19.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 7.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.46%.

AMX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, AMX is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 16.13%.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.14 per share and revenue of $50.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +7.55% and -3.44%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMX should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.71% lower. AMX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AMX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 10.35. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.24.

We can also see that AMX currently has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Non-US industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.