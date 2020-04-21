Amer Movil (AMX) Stock Moves -1.56%: What You Should Know

Amer Movil (AMX) closed at $10.75 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.56% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.57%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the telecommunications company had lost 4.8% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 21.58% and the S&P 500's gain of 22.85% in that time.

AMX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AMX to post earnings of -$0.17 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 154.84%.

AMX's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.64 per share and revenue of $50.55 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -39.62% and -3.44%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AMX. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 48.12% lower. AMX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note AMX's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.97. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.39.

Investors should also note that AMX has a PEG ratio of 1.15 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless Non-US industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Wireless Non-US industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

