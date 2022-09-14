Amer Movil (AMX) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy?

Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. However, when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.

While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.

Amer Movil in Focus

Based in Mexico City, Amer Movil (AMX) is in the Computer and Technology sector, and so far this year, shares have seen a price change of -19.71%. The telecommunications company is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.44 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.75%. This compares to the Wireless Non-US industry's yield of 2.04% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.65%.

Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $0.64 is up 61.6% from last year. Amer Movil has increased its dividend 3 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 10.41%. Any future dividend growth will depend on both earnings growth and the company's payout ratio; a payout ratio is the proportion of a firm's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Amer Movil's current payout ratio is 31%, meaning it paid out 31% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.

Looking at this fiscal year, AMX expects solid earnings growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 is $1.24 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 21.57%.

Bottom Line

Investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons, from tax advantages and decreasing overall portfolio risk to considerably improving stock investing profits. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.

High-growth firms or tech start-ups, for example, rarely provide their shareholders a dividend, while larger, more established companies that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options. During periods of rising interest rates, income investors must be mindful that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle. With that in mind, AMX is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).



