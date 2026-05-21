Amer Movil (AMX) Up 3.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Amer Movil (AMX). Shares have added about 3.7% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Amer Movil due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

America Movil's Q1 Earnings Increase Y/Y

America Movil reported net income per ADR of 44 cents for first-quarter 2026, up from 30 cents in the prior-year quarter. The earnings figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 46 cents.

Net income in the quarter was Mex$23,401 million or Mex$0.39 per share compared with Mex$18,703 million or Mex$0.31 per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company's comprehensive financing cost was Mex$12,105 million, down 9.9% from the year-ago quarter’s Mex$13,440 million.

Top-Line Details

Total quarterly revenues soared 2.1% to Mex$236,844 million, driven by expanding momentum across the Service and Equipment segments. Service revenues were Mex$200,392 million, up 0.6% year over year. Equipment revenues totaled Mex$34,106 million, rising 7.4%.

In the first quarter, it gained 3 million wireless subscribers, all in the postpaid category, while 90 thousand prepaid users disconnected. Brazil drove most of the postpaid growth with 1.3 million additions, followed by Colombia with 258 thousand and Peru with 191 thousand.

On the fixed-line, Broadband and Television platforms, the company ended the quarter with 80 million revenue-generating units.

The telco operates in multiple regions, namely Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Central America, the Caribbean, Austria and Other European countries.

Argentina’s revenues came in at ARS 907,675 million, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter. The upside resulted from an inflation-adjusted basis, while service revenues rose 7.6%. Mobile service revenues increased 9.6%, driven by faster postpaid growth, which accelerated from 8.3% in the previous quarter to 10.6% in the current period.

Meanwhile, Claro continued to expand its 5G network to deliver superior quality and speeds to customers across Argentina. The reported data for Argentina are presented in line with IAS29, reflecting the implications of inflationary accounting, as the Argentinean economy is “deemed” to be hyperinflationary for the first quarter of 2026. The company also stated that Argentina would be excluded from all comparisons in consolidated data at constant exchange rates to maintain consistency.

Brazil’s revenues increased 6.8% to BRL $13,304 million, owing to continued strength across Service and Equipment revenues. Revenues from Austria, Peru, Mexico, the Southern Cone and Central America and the Caribbean witnessed year-over-year growth of 3.9%, 7.2%, 5.1%, 25% and 6.3%, respectively. Revenues from Colombia and Ecuador gained 5.9% and 2.2%, respectively.

Other Quarterly Details

Total costs and expenses were Mex$142,339 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter.

Overall, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 3.8% to Mex$94,504 million. The EBITDA margin came in at 39.9% compared with 39.2% in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s operating profit rose 12.7% to Mex$50,519 million.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2026, America Movil had Mex$90,495 million in cash, marketable securities and other short-term investments with Mex$422,197 million of long-term debt.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 6.38% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Amer Movil has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. However, the stock has a grade of A on the value side, putting it in the top quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of A. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. Notably, Amer Movil has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). We expect an in-line return from the stock in the next few months.

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America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR (AMX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.