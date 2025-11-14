Amer Movil (AMX) Up 3.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Amer Movil (AMX). Shares have added about 3.2% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Amer Movil due for a pullback? Well, first let's take a quick look at the latest earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. Unsponsored ADR before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

America Movil's Q3 Earnings Increase Y/Y

America Movil reported net income per ADR of 40 cents for third-quarter 2025 compared with 11 cents reported in the prior-year quarter. The earnings figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents.

Net income in the quarter was Mex$22,700 million or Mex$0.38 per share against a net loss of Mex$6,427 million or Mex$0.10 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company's comprehensive financing cost was Mex$12,899 million, down 54.5% from the year-ago quarter’s Mex$28,323 million.

Top-Line Details

Total quarterly revenues increased 4.2% to Mex$232,919 million, driven by a rising momentum across the Service and Equipment segments. Service revenues were Mex$196,307 million, up 4.3% year over year. Equipment revenues totaled Mex$34,083 million, rising 5.7%.

America Movil gained 235,000 wireless subscribers in the third quarter. This figure includes 98,000 postpaid subscribers and 136,000 prepaid subscribers. The company added more than 3 million postpaid customers in the third quarter, led by Brazil with 1.5 million, followed by Colombia with 251,000, Peru with 198,000 and Mexico with 98,000. In the prepaid segment, it recorded a net disconnection of 31,000 as losses in Brazil, Ecuador and Chile offset gains in Argentina of 253,000, Colombia with 237,000 and Mexico with 136,000. On the fixed-line, the company added 526,000 broadband connections, including 211,000 in Mexico, 86,000 in Brazil, 56,000 in Argentina and 51,000 in Colombia.

The telco operates in multiple regions, namely Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Argentina, Central America, the Caribbean, Austria and Other European countries.

Of these countries, Colombia witnessed a year-over-year revenue expansion of 5.9%, driven by solid growth in service revenue, which accelerated 5.6% year over year. Gains were evident across both fixed and mobile platforms. In the mobile segment, strong momentum around its market-leading 5G network continued to fuel performance, pushing mobile service revenue growth to 7.8%. Revenues from fixed-line services rose 2.4%.

Argentina’s revenues reached ARS 694,060 million, a 7% increase year over year. The country’s economy maintained its recovery momentum in the third quarter, with GDP expanding 8.5% year over year, supported by robust private consumption and investment. Inflation moderated to 1.9% month on month by August. Claro’s revenues grew 7.0% year over year in real terms, with service revenues up 11.9%. Mobile service revenue climbed 12.0%, driven by strong prepaid performance, while postpaid growth accelerated from 0.6% in the previous quarter to 3.7% this period. Fixed-line service revenue increased 11.8%, supported by robust expansion in PayTV and broadband services.

Central America’s revenues increased 10.8% to $741 million, owing to continued strength across Service and Equipment revenues. Revenues from Austria, Brazil, Peru, Mexico and Ecuador witnessed year-over-year growth of 3.5%, 5.4%, 3.1%, 2% and 1.6%, respectively. Revenues from the Caribbean declined 1.2%.

Other Quarterly Details

Total costs and expenses were Mex$139,096 million, up 3.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Overall, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased 5.2% to Mex$93,823 million. The EBITDA margin remained unchanged at 40.3%.

The company’s operating profit rose 5.6% to Mex$50.1 billion.

Liquidity

As of Sept. 30, 2025, America Movil had Mex$96,588 million in cash, marketable securities and other short-term investments with Mex$463,103 million of long-term debt.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a upward trend in estimates review.

The consensus estimate has shifted 152.94% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Amer Movil has a nice Growth Score of B, though it is lagging a bit on the Momentum Score front with a C. Charting a somewhat similar path, the stock has a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for value investors.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of B. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been trending upward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision looks promising. It comes with little surprise Amer Movil has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). We expect an above average return from the stock in the next few months.

