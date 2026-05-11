Amentum Holdings, Inc. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $54 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $4 million, or $0.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Amentum Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $148 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.4% to $3.478 billion from $3.491 billion last year.

Amentum Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $54 Mln. vs. $4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.22 vs. $0.02 last year. -Revenue: $3.478 Bln vs. $3.491 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 2.25 To $ 2.45 Full year revenue guidance: $ 13.950 B To $ 14.300 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.