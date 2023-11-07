News & Insights

Amended: NTT H1 Profit Down, Revenues Rise; Backs FY24 Outlook

November 07, 2023 — 01:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - Amended: corrects prior article to say the company reports results for half year.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. (NTT) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit attributable to the company dropped 3.7 percent to 670.84 billion yen from the prior year's 696.61 billion yen. Earnings per basic share dropped to 7.87 yen from 7.88 yen last year.

Operating profit for the period declined 4.6 percent to 950.95 billion yen from 996.54 billion yen in the prior year.

Operating revenues for the half year, however, grew 1.2 percent to 6.36 trillion yen from 6.29 trillion yen in the prior year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company still expects profit attributable of 1.26 trillion yen or 14.80 yen per basic share, up 3.5 percent from last year, and operating profit to grow 6.6 percent to 1.95 trillion yen, while operating revenues to drop 0.6 percent to 13.06 trillion yen.

