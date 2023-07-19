Amended: IBM Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - (Amended: Corrects Revenue)

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) announced earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.58 billion, or $1.72 per share. This compares with $1.39 billion, or $1.53 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, International Business Machines Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $2.00 billion or $2.18 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter dropped to $15.48 billion from $15.54 billion last year.

International Business Machines Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $1.58 Bln. vs. $1.39 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.72 vs. $1.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q2): $15.48 Bln vs. $15.54 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.