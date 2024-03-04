News & Insights

Markets
EYPT

Amended: EyePoint Pharma Appoints Ramiro Ribeiro As New CMO To Succeed Dario Paggiarino

March 04, 2024 — 07:44 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Monday said it has appointed Ramiro Ribeiro as its new Chief Medical Officer, to succeed Dario Paggiarino who has been serving as its CMO since 2016.

Ribeiro has been working with Apellis Pharmaceuticals as the vice president of clinical development.

In pre-market activity, EyePoint Pharma shares were trading at $28.36, up 1.29% on the Nasdaq.

(Amended: Following clarification from the company, headline and intro have been changed to mean Dario Paggiarino did not quit.)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EYPT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.