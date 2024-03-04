Amended: EyePoint Pharma Appoints Ramiro Ribeiro As New CMO To Succeed Dario Paggiarino

(RTTNews) - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (EYPT) Monday said it has appointed Ramiro Ribeiro as its new Chief Medical Officer, to succeed Dario Paggiarino who has been serving as its CMO since 2016.

Ribeiro has been working with Apellis Pharmaceuticals as the vice president of clinical development.

In pre-market activity, EyePoint Pharma shares were trading at $28.36, up 1.29% on the Nasdaq.

(Amended: Following clarification from the company, headline and intro have been changed to mean Dario Paggiarino did not quit.)

