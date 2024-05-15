Amended: Dynatrace Q4 Profit Down; Sees Q1 Profit In Line; To Buy Back Up To $500 Mln Of Shares

News & Insights

Dynatrace Q4 Profit Down; Sees Q1 Profit In Line; To Buy Back Up To $500 Mln Of Shares

May 15, 2024

(RTTNews) - Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) Wednesday reported a sharp fall in fourth-quarter earnings, despite an increase in revenues, compared to the prior year.

The company also announced a $500 million share repurchase program.

The quarterly profit was $37.944 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $80.29 million or $0.27 per share a year ago. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $89.40 or $0.30 per share.

On average, 29 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to earn $0.27 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special items.

Revenue for the period increased to $380.85 million from $314.48 million last year. Wall Street expected revenue of $375.28 million.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, the company expects adjusted earnings in a range of $86-$89 million or $0.29-$0.30 per share. Analysts' expectation is $0.30 per share.

Total revenue for the upcoming quarter is projected to be in the range of $391-$393 million with an increase of 17-18 percent from the prior year.

For fiscal 2025, the company's adjusted earnings expectation is in the range of $383-$392 million and earnings per share in the range of $1.26-$1.29. Street expectation is $393.58 million.

Fiscal 2025 revenue is expected to be $1.644-$1.658 billion, up 15-16 percent from the prior year. Wall Street projects full-year earnings of $1.17 per share on revenue of $1.43 billion.

