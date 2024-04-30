News & Insights

Amended: Dana Q1 Adjusted Profit Beats Estimates - Update

April 30, 2024 — 08:23 am EDT

For the full year, Dana Incorporated (DAN) expects sales to be in the range of $10.65 billion to $11.15 billion, and EPS of $0.35 to $0.85.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.88 per share on revenue of $10.9 billion for the year.

Q1 Results:

Dana announced net earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's net profit totaled $3 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $28 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding the impact of European hydraulics business divestiture, earnings were $0.27 a share that beat the consensus estimate. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.735 billion from $2.644 billion last year.

Dana Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3 Mln. vs. $28 Mln. last year. -Net EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.735 Bln vs. $2.644 Bln last year.

(Amended: Corrects to add adjusted earnings, that beat analyst estimates)

