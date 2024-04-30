Amended: Dana Q1 Adjusted Profit Beats Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook, adjusted EPS)

For the full year, Dana Incorporated (DAN) expects sales to be in the range of $10.65 billion to $11.15 billion, and EPS of $0.35 to $0.85.

On average, 7 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.88 per share on revenue of $10.9 billion for the year.

Q1 Results:

Dana announced net earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's net profit totaled $3 million, or $0.02 per share. This compares with $28 million, or $0.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding the impact of European hydraulics business divestiture, earnings were $0.27 a share that beat the consensus estimate. Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $2.735 billion from $2.644 billion last year.

Dana Incorporated earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3 Mln. vs. $28 Mln. last year. -Net EPS (Q1): $0.02 vs. $0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $2.735 Bln vs. $2.644 Bln last year.

(Amended: Corrects to add adjusted earnings, that beat analyst estimates)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.